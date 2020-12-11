Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 64,322 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 498.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,322 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 80,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,736 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Citigroup upped their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist increased their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.31.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total value of $251,638.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,882,928.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $499,416.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,377 shares of company stock worth $9,280,590 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $141.28 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $146.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

