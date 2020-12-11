Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,845 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of H&R Block worth $9,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 65.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,148,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,973 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,395,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,740,000 after purchasing an additional 159,241 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,214,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 94,451 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of H&R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of HRB opened at $15.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.73. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 871.04% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

