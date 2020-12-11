Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,953 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of PTC worth $9,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,737 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the third quarter worth $90,243,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PTC by 5,668.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 959,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,606,000 after purchasing an additional 942,441 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 112.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,481,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,400,000 after acquiring an additional 785,283 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 119.2% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,839,000 after acquiring an additional 715,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTC. Wolfe Research began coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on PTC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $112.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.81. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $114.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $390.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.93 million. On average, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $665,419.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,945.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,911 shares of company stock worth $1,281,107 in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

