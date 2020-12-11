Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 221.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,341 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $358.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.08.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $273.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.50. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.02%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.