Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 34,128 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $8,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 424,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,705,000 after purchasing an additional 231,195 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,115,000 after purchasing an additional 189,019 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 360,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,741,000 after purchasing an additional 155,585 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,655.4% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 158,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,682,000 after purchasing an additional 152,896 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 337,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,965,000 after purchasing an additional 99,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.64.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $72,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $174.46 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

