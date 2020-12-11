Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 169.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,388 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.13% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

KNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Knight Equity downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.74.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $41.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.