Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,388 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,343,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 99,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Knight Equity cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.74.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average is $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

