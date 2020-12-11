Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 718.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,984 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,698 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.43% of Kirby worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirby by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Kirby by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

In other Kirby news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $183,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEX. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

NYSE:KEX opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.99.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $496.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.35 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.