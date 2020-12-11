Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 228.2% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

NYSE UPS opened at $164.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.59. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The company has a market capitalization of $141.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

