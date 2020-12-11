Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.89 Million Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,569 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of ManpowerGroup worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 164.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAN. Truist upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.36.

MAN opened at $89.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22, a PEG ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 2.00. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.50.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.09. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

