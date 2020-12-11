Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $8.06 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 256.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,307 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,405,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,850 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 273.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,179,324 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,444 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,478,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,009,809,000 after acquiring an additional 726,720 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 643,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,251,000 after purchasing an additional 457,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,162,804 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,705,000 after acquiring an additional 445,157 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $224.04 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.47 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.59 and a 200-day moving average of $260.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRTX. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.