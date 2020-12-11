Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $8.12 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1,019.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,719 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPC opened at $97.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of -72.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.00 and a 200-day moving average of $93.37. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $107.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 55.54%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

