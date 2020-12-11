Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $8.20 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 120.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,322 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 914.3% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.47.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $246.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $267.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $74,270.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,300.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total transaction of $6,271,755.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,595.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,502 shares of company stock worth $15,064,005 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

