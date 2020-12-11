Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $8.20 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,322 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $246.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $267.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $4,946,886.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,624.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total value of $174,444.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,502 shares of company stock valued at $15,064,005 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.47.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

