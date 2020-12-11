Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $8.78 Million Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 505.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,768 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of AptarGroup worth $8,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 2,830.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 1,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup stock opened at $130.47 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.62.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total value of $278,863.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.