Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $9.02 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 498.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 64,322 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,822.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,377 shares of company stock worth $9,280,590 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $141.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $146.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.64 and a 200 day moving average of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

ADI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.31.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.