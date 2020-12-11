Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $9.02 Million Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 305.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Markel worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Markel in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Markel during the third quarter worth about $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,027.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.68. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $999.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $992.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Markel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,119.25.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

