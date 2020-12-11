Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $9.02 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 305.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Markel worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,027.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.68. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $999.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $992.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $3.60. Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stewart M. Kasen sold 997 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.00, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. BidaskClub upgraded Markel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,119.25.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

