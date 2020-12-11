Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $9.17 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,716 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $9,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,026 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,631,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,583,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,578,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,033 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 410.9% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,199,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,312,000 after purchasing an additional 964,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,683,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,257,000 after purchasing an additional 804,329 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays started coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $105.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.10.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.