Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $9.53 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1,133.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 85,675 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $9,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $92.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.08 and a 200-day moving average of $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

