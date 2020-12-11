Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $9.59 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 67,336 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $585,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in Newmont by 31.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 42,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $339,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 51.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Lomas Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at $1,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEM. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.51.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.62.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other Newmont news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $317,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,710,219.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,327 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

