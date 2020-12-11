Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,515,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,776,000 after acquiring an additional 72,679 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,338,000 after purchasing an additional 291,140 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 94.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,367,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,981 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 11.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,741,000 after purchasing an additional 338,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,131,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,060,000 after acquiring an additional 36,148 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCK opened at $177.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $187.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $170.05 and a 200-day moving average of $156.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.86.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

