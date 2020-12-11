Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 505.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 64,768 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.12% of AptarGroup worth $8,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,270,000. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter worth $214,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 15.9% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter worth $94,584,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,000.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,267 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.01, for a total value of $278,863.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $130.47 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $131.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $759.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

