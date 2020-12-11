Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 512.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,504 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Penn National Gaming worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $675,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $363,000. Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 10.6% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 52,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $3,577,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $231,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Penn National Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 183,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $12,738,073.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,490 shares in the company, valued at $12,672,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $889,224.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,290.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 373,914 shares of company stock valued at $25,604,855. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $75.54 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $80.87. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.76.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 15.63% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

