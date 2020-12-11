Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $9,671,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,957,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,967,327,000 after buying an additional 1,755,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,005,418,000 after buying an additional 1,059,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,764,816,000 after purchasing an additional 382,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,089.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,720,000 after purchasing an additional 324,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.93.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $242.33 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.76 and a 200 day moving average of $243.57. The firm has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 88.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

