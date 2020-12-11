Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 360,168 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 306.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,168 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Medical Properties Trust worth $8,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPW. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,286,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,679,000 after purchasing an additional 38,967 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 448,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MPW opened at $20.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.79. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 390 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

