Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 43,281 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 816.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,281 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of Penumbra worth $9,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,692,000 after purchasing an additional 167,089 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after purchasing an additional 66,486 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $196.13 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $277.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 676.33 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.77 and a 200-day moving average of $209.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.76, for a total transaction of $149,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.64, for a total transaction of $1,701,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,071,158 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Penumbra from $233.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.57.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

