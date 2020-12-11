Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 43,281 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 816.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,281 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Penumbra worth $9,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 16.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 200.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 100.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,692,000 after buying an additional 167,089 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 164.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after buying an additional 66,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.77, for a total transaction of $148,990.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.99, for a total transaction of $25,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 558,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,036,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,591 shares of company stock worth $7,071,158. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $253.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.57.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $196.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.77 and a 200-day moving average of $209.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 676.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 7.42. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $277.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $151.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

