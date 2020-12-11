Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 57,453 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,453 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $9,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HLF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 1,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $75,830.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,848.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Edi Hienrich sold 9,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $469,670.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,626.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,209 shares of company stock valued at $856,802. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLF opened at $49.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.77. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $52.89.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

