Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 77,719 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1,019.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,719 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $8,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,760,000 after buying an additional 1,008,116 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,655,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,846,000 after acquiring an additional 544,062 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,790,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 20,813.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 430,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000,000 after acquiring an additional 428,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,073,000 after buying an additional 276,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

NYSE:GPC opened at $97.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of -72.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.00 and a 200-day moving average of $93.37. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $107.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,687.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.