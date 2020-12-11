Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 4,972.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 640,109 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 627,490 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $9,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 158.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,573 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 57,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 159.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 975,534 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after buying an additional 599,618 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 71.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 147,505 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 61,602 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 94.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 15.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

