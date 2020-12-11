Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 634.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,326 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Brunswick worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,863,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 865,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,975,000 after acquiring an additional 546,124 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,936,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,872,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,327,000 after buying an additional 401,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,422,000 after buying an additional 367,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.46.

Brunswick stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $78.92.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

