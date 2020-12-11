Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 120.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,128 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $8,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HII. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 424,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,705,000 after acquiring an additional 231,195 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 874,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,115,000 after acquiring an additional 189,019 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 360,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,741,000 after acquiring an additional 155,585 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,655.4% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 158,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after acquiring an additional 152,896 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 337,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,965,000 after acquiring an additional 99,769 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock opened at $174.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.18.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HII. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.64.

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

