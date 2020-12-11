Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 189,649 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189,649 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 257.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 214,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after buying an additional 154,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 9,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,478,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

NYSE:JPM opened at $120.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $366.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

