Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 77.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 110,460 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.71.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $264.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $285.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.23.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.