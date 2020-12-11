Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLAY opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.74.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Longbow Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $252,183.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,511.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $68,932.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,464.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $445,009. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

