Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.36 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

PLAY opened at $25.73 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.74.

PLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Truist lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $252,183.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $664,511.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $123,891.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,424 shares in the company, valued at $667,388.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $445,009 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

