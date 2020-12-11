Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLAY opened at $25.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.74.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $252,183.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,511.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 2,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $68,932.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at $674,464.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $445,009. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PLAY shares. Longbow Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.64.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

