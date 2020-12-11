Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 120.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,010,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $607,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $253.45 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.42. The company has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

In other news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,849 shares of company stock worth $27,611,284 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $179.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.39.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

