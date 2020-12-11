Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BTDPY. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of BTDPY opened at $16.00 on Monday. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

