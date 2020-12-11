Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) PT Set at €40.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DBAN. Warburg Research set a €40.60 ($47.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.40 ($53.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €34.20 ($40.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €40.34 ($47.46).

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) stock opened at €33.40 ($39.29) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $502.47 million and a PE ratio of -29.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €31.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.06. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG has a 52 week low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a 52 week high of €42.50 ($50.00).

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

