Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Piper Sandler

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.07.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 3.28. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,357,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $537,033,000 after buying an additional 1,857,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Devon Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,093,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,982,000 after buying an additional 598,779 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,795 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,443 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,899,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,429,000 after purchasing an additional 84,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

