Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director Sells $163,053.70 in Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director James T. Richardson sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $163,053.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,246 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,808.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91. Digimarc Co. has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $58.74.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 million during the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 67.33% and a negative net margin of 140.61%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Digimarc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Digimarc from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Digimarc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 167.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 127,844 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Digimarc in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Digimarc by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Digimarc by 14.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Digimarc in the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.