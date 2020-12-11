Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of Disco stock opened at $63.44 on Monday. Disco has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.62 and its 200-day moving average is $51.13.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Disco had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $448.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Disco will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Disco Company Profile

