Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their hold rating on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$59.20.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$54.46 on Monday. Dollarama Inc. has a 52-week low of C$34.70 and a 52-week high of C$55.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,861.13, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.16%.

In other Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total value of C$240,339.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,436 shares in the company, valued at C$5,122,922.83.

About Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

