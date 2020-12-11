DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 1,228.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,935 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $124.22 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.81.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.81.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $52,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,753. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $150,221.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,217 shares of company stock worth $797,917 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

