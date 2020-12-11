Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 67.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,528 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 435,230 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Electronic Arts worth $27,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,311,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Truist decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.86.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $31,177,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,177,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $124,220.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,442.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 282,252 shares of company stock worth $35,107,806 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $134.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.11. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

