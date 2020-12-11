Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Trimmed by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,521 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1,492.5% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 65.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.41.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $34.23 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.6523 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 121.50%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

