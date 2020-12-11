EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 653 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723,270 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,551,000 after buying an additional 2,314,505 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $79,695,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 48.7% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,862,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,485,000 after buying an additional 1,264,738 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USB stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

