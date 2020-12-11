EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,406,000 after purchasing an additional 127,491 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,252,000 after buying an additional 60,408 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3,744.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after buying an additional 70,517 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 10.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of CCI opened at $157.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 84.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.30.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,497,122.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.